Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 14th (AAV, ERMAY, IQE, LVMUY, NSR, TWM, WMS, XHR, YARIY, YUEIY)

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$1.25 price target on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT. The company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited is engaged in the manufacture, marketing and retailing of athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, casual and outdoor footwear. Also, it provides logistics services to footwear, apparel, and electronics industries; manufactures foamed cotton, as well as molding equipment; leases machinery and equipment; offers sub-contracting services for the manufacture of leather; provides management services; distributes licensed products; and manufactures chemical products for shoes. Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. “

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zynga has been benefiting from strength in live services, product introductions and growth in international markets. Robust performance of five popular franchises — CSR Racing, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, Empires & Puzzles and Merge Dragons! — is driving the company’s top line. Recent releases including Merge Magic! and Farmville 3 are expected to drive user growth. Moreover, acquisition of Peak and Rollic expands Zynga’s mobile-gaming portfolio, which will drive prospects in the long haul. However, Zynga is losing opportunities in the rapidly growing e-sports market to the likes of Take Two Interactive and Activision Blizzard. Moreover, stiff competition from the likes of EA, NetEase Games and SciGames Interactive is an overhang. Notably, Zynga's shares have underperformed the industry in the year to date period.”

