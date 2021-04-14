Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,064 call options on the company. This is an increase of 360% compared to the typical daily volume of 883 call options.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $143,552.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,951 shares of company stock worth $331,843. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

MRSN stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.37. 23,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,186. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. Analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

