Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 8,026 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 809% compared to the average daily volume of 883 put options.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,771,997 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,866,164,000 after acquiring an additional 295,370 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,376,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $932,281,000 after buying an additional 90,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $462,515,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,307,556 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $434,954,000 after buying an additional 22,736 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,645,062 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $380,663,000 after acquiring an additional 291,943 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $80.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $47.39 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

