ION Trading 16.1% Lower This Week (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last week, ION has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. ION has a total market capitalization of $498,720.52 and approximately $76.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can currently be purchased for $0.0365 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00062027 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.49 or 0.00352313 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00024526 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010239 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,567,370 coins and its circulating supply is 13,667,370 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

