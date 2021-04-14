IOTA (MIOTA) Trading Up 25.7% Over Last 7 Days

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. In the last week, IOTA has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $5.84 billion and $235.74 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $2.10 or 0.00003332 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VITE (VITE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.24 or 0.00180996 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000062 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000335 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT). For a more in depth look at the technical design of IOTA read their https://iota.org/IOTA_Whitepaper.pdf. The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number: 111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10) The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens. IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units): “

IOTA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

