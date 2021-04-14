Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the March 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 660,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IDTY traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. 108,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,394. Ipsidy has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20.
About Ipsidy
