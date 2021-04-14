IQE (LON:IQE) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

IQE (LON:IQE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on IQE from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

LON:IQE traded down GBX 3.30 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 61.40 ($0.80). 2,054,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,075,836. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.76. The firm has a market cap of £491.96 million and a PE ratio of -154.75. IQE has a 12 month low of GBX 28.56 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 91.94 ($1.20). The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

