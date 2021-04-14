IQE (LON:IQE) Price Target Cut to GBX 80 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IQE (LON:IQE) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON IQE opened at GBX 62.90 ($0.82) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. IQE has a 1-year low of GBX 28.56 ($0.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 91.94 ($1.20). The company has a market cap of £503.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.96.

Get IQE alerts:

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.