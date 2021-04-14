IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.85

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.85 and traded as high as $24.47. IRadimed shares last traded at $24.47, with a volume of 19,603 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded IRadimed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $301.25 million, a P/E ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 11.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 663,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,134,000 after buying an additional 114,605 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in IRadimed by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 420,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 39,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in IRadimed by 19.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in IRadimed by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 738,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in IRadimed during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

