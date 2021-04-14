iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.29.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $85.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $77.43 and a one year high of $286.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.25.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.37, for a total value of $1,256,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,174,602.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $91,506,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,676,000.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

