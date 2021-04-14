Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) COO Sells $51,234.30 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $51,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Tomovcsik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78.

IRM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.99. 1,302,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,371,928. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.81, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 65,562 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $777,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 27,059 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

