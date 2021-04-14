iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Ballew Advisors Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 113.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.87. The company had a trading volume of 328,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,222,136. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.94 and its 200-day moving average is $151.07. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.