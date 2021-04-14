iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cardan Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124,721 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.70. 385,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,222,136. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.07. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

