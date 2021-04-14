iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Cut by Freestate Advisors LLC

Freestate Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,606 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 8.7% of Freestate Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Freestate Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 97,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 33,437 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $113.76. The stock had a trading volume of 395,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,397,512. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

