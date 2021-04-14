iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) is Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 452,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,212,000 after buying an additional 45,092 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 392,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after acquiring an additional 61,369 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of ISTB stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $51.27. 732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,088. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.51. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $51.81.

