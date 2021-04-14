iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) is Hudson Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,092 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $23,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,458,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,985,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,730,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,530,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,099,000.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $51.27. 732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,088. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average is $51.51. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $51.81.

