iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Increased by TL Private Wealth

TL Private Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.6% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.25. 5,566,586 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day moving average is $68.16. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

