iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average of $68.16. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.