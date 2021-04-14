iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by O Brien Wealth Partners LLC

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 728,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 17.9% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $54,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.30. The company had a trading volume of 864,255 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.95.

