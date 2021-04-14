iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Lessened by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 139,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 25,133 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,114,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 184,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,524,416 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.85. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

