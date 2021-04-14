iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Up 176.5% in March

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,500 shares, an increase of 176.5% from the March 15th total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period.

COMT opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $31.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72.

