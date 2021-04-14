iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF) Short Interest Up 225.0% in March

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 41.91% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF worth $8,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ:IBTF opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.96.

