iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.32. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,065. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 9.83% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

