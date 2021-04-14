iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) is Hudson Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Hudson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,667 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 318.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,700,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,557,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

LQD traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $131.05. The company had a trading volume of 268,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,173,909. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $125.52 and a 52-week high of $139.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.12.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

