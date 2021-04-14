iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Update

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the March 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,996,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.58. The stock had a trading volume of 18,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,272. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.73. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.