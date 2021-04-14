iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Down 57.6% in March

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the March 15th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,486,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000.

ACWX stock opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.70. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $57.26.

