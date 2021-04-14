iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,300 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 514,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $22,670,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RING opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $37.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03.

