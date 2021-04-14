iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Short Interest Down 67.5% in March

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the March 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ EWJV traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $28.20. 4,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,437. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $29.28.

