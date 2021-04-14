iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the March 15th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ QAT opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 959.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 131,012 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter.

