iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 388,385 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $11,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,547,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 23,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of EWY opened at $92.48 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $96.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.50.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.