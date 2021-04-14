iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Holdings Trimmed by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 716,930 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $10,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,404,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,626,000 after purchasing an additional 168,677 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,967,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,795 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 481,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,578,000 after purchasing an additional 154,009 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 436,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 372,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,762,000 after purchasing an additional 160,073 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.54. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $61.24.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

