iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) is LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 5.5% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $8,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $4.50 on Wednesday, hitting $306.59. 12,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,434. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.20. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $161.57 and a 52 week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.