iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) is Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $12,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 284.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,174,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $304.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,434. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.20. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $161.57 and a 1 year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

