iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) is O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 5.0% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $15,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after buying an additional 484,702 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,059,000 after buying an additional 122,723 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,096,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,276.5% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after buying an additional 64,975 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $247.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,358. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $156.37 and a one year high of $247.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.49 and its 200-day moving average is $221.62.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

