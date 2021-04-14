iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Increased by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,194 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 13.7% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $414.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,805. The company has a 50 day moving average of $395.00 and a 200 day moving average of $372.45. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $272.92 and a 12-month high of $415.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.