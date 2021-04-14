iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 928,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,425 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 60.8% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $369,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $414.53. 323,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,372,805. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $395.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.45. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.92 and a 12 month high of $415.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

