iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.8% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.49. 9,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,283. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.01 and a 200 day moving average of $128.13. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.27 and a fifty-two week high of $144.28.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

