iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 6.9% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $16,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,684,000 after acquiring an additional 126,693 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,125,000 after acquiring an additional 971,586 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,870,000 after acquiring an additional 471,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,279,000 after acquiring an additional 937,668 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.73. 117,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,333,440. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

