iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Increased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,341 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,698,000 after purchasing an additional 527,334 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after acquiring an additional 639,433 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,128,000 after acquiring an additional 168,588 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $125.78. 17,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,602. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $128.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.