iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 59,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,602. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.