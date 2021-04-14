iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lessened its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of IYR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,660,458. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $95.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.79.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.