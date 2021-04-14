iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $81.43 on Wednesday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $82.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.60.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

