Isiklar Coin Achieves Market Cap of $1.30 Million (ISIKC)

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. During the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Isiklar Coin has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $403,917.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00057390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00018944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00088073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.91 or 0.00630405 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00032281 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00036560 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,903,935 coins. The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Isiklar Coin

