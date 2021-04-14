iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.38% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITOS. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 80,633 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 12,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITOS shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $47.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.12.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). Equities research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

