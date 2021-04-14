Itron (ITRI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI):

4/1/2021 – Itron is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Itron is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Itron is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Itron is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Itron is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Itron was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Itron had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $75.00 to $127.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Itron was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Itron was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Itron reported fourth-quarter results wherein earnings topped the estimates but revenues missed the same. The company benefited from Outcomes segment momentum which was driven by growing software license revenues. Further, it witnessed stability in supply chain and logistics. Itron’s supply chain optimization strategy is a positive. Also, it remains optimistic about its strategic investments and growing footprint in the connected devices space. Further, strengthening momentum across Riva distributed intelligence platform is likely to continue aiding Itron’s performance. The stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, sluggish Device Solutions and Networked Solutions segments remain concerns. Further, manufacturing inefficiencies, sluggish demand environment and operational constraints owing to the ongoing pandemic are woes.”

2/25/2021 – Itron had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $75.00 to $127.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Itron stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.45. 9,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,330. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.87 and a 52 week high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.45 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.34.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $525.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,444,000 after buying an additional 360,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,104,000 after purchasing an additional 814,324 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 876,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,076,000 after purchasing an additional 290,137 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Itron by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,622,000 after acquiring an additional 88,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

