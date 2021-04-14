Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.28

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.28 and last traded at C$8.20, with a volume of 1522163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.80.

IVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.88 billion and a PE ratio of -312.00.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total transaction of C$109,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,670 shares in the company, valued at C$408,061.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.