Izotropic Corp (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Izotropic Corp (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Izotropic stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 110,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,417. Izotropic has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.31.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Izotropic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Izotropic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.