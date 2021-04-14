J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $224.18

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 224.18 ($2.93) and traded as high as GBX 248.40 ($3.25). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 242.80 ($3.17), with a volume of 4,156,017 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 225.71 ($2.95).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,214.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.87, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 236.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 224.18.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.