J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.89

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and traded as low as $27.00. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.54 million, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Get J.W. Mays alerts:

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in J.W. Mays stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.46% of J.W. Mays at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.W. Mays Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAYS)

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for J.W. Mays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.W. Mays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.