J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.89

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and traded as low as $27.00. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $54.54 million, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.
J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter.
J.W. Mays Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAYS)
J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.
