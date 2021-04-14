Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,337 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.08% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $10,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,064 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JKHY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.63.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $155.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.91.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

